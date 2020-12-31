LIST: New Year’s Eve virtual, in-person events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Good riddance, 2020 is just about done. Many who might want to celebrate the arrival of the new year can do so safely as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Several organizations canceled their events for New Year’s Eve due to the pandemic.

Below is a (short) list of New Year’s Eve celebrations around East Tennessee for both virtual and in-person (with health and safety guidelines) events.

Knox County

Just a reminder, the City of Knoxville canceled its annual NYE event.

Neighborhood Holiday Trails: The City of Knoxville is inviting you to participate in the “Knoxville’s Neighborhood Holiday Trails”. This event enables the city to have a “Safer in Place” community-wide holiday celebration in the month of December with twinkling lights, garland, bows, and more

Main Event Virtual New Year’s Eve Party:

December 31, 2020

Event Times: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Price: $10.00 per family

$10.00 per family Location: Main Event – Virtual

Sevier County

The Island in Pigeon Forge will proceed with a midnight fireworks celebration to ring in the New Year on Dec. 31. The outdoor concert has been cancelled. The Island’s rides, retail, and dining establishments will operate as scheduled, including the Great Smoky Mountain Wheel.

The midnight fireworks display will be visible throughout the city, and The Island has partnered

with WIVK/107.7 FM to simulcast the fireworks celebration. The Island officials invite residents

and visitors to enjoy the festivities from the safety of their individual vehicles for the midnight

fireworks. Free parking is available in the city’s 1,600-space Municipal Lot (located between The

Island and the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge) and the 2,148-space Mountain Lot (2989 Teaster

Lane).

The Island in Pigeon Forge will be open on Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Times Square NYE Ball Drop

The annual ball drop from Times Square will look a little different this New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19 restrictions; however, here are the details we know:

Get ready for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021. Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale will broadcast from Times Square in New York and will be joined by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony® winner Billy Porter. Returning to the show for her fourth year, award-winning multiplatinum-selling artist Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities.

In his 16th year as host of America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City on Thursday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

This is a broadcast event closed to the public.

The ball drop will air on ABC/WATE 6 On Your Side.

Source: ABC News