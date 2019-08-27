List of recent East Tennessee officer-involved shootings

Knox County Sheriff’s Office
- Happy Creek – 8/8/19 – DA: Knoxville man’s death during confrontation with deputies was self-inflicted (died of self-inflicted)
- Cedar Bluff Kroger – 3/1/19 – Suspect identified in Cedar Bluff ramming, shooting with KCSO deputy
Knoxville Police
- Merchants Drive – 8/26/19 – Authorities identify victim in Knoxville officer-involved shooting (under investigation)
- Tillery Road – 1/19/19 – KCSO investigates officer-involved shooting that left 1 dead, suspect identified
- Lowe Road – 12/21/18 – KCSO: Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting in Fountain City
- Compton Street – 11/26/18 – DA: Knoxville officer justified in shooting, killing woman who had knife (justified)
Blount County Sheriff’s Office
- Montvale Road – 7/18/19 – TBI identifies man from Thursday’s officer-involved shooting
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office
- Middlesboro Hwy – 7/25/18 – TBI: Campbell County man suspected of murdering wife killed in standoff with officers
Clinton Police
- West Broad Street – 8/19/19 https://www.wate.com/news/family-calls-for-justice-after-fatal-officer-involved-shooting-in-clinton/
Cocke County Sheriff’s Office
- Hwy 321 – 11/4/18 – CCSO: Man asked deputies to shoot him before being killed in officer-involved shooting
- Hwy 160 – 10/22/18 – Cocke County man shot, killed in confrontation with officers
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office
- Short Road – 7/3/18 – Attempted murder suspect in Hawkins County officer-involved shooting turns himself in
Vonore Police
- Hwy 72 – 10/18/18 – Investigation into officer-involved shooting in Vonore