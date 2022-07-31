KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several area of Knoxville are flooded after heavy rain crossed the region Sunday evening. Knox, Anderson, Blount, Loudon, Roane and Sevier counties are all under a flood warning. See a full list of weather alerts.

To report flooding, call 865-215-4010.

As of 10:45 p.m. Knoxville Police Department is reporting flooding in the following areas:

2200 block of Dutch Valley at Old Broadway

Keck Road at Lacy Road

Dry Gap Pike at Steeplechase Boulevard

Millertown Pike at Loves Creek

Loves Creek at Chilhowee

Meredith at Weaver

N Central at Corum

6600 block of Clinton Highway

5300 & 5400 block of Central Avenue Pike

5600 block of Merchants

Anderson Road at Tazewell Pike

2900 block of Tacoma Drive

Beelertown Road and Beaver Creek Road in Powell

Deep water is reported over the intersection of Tazewell Pike and Anderson Road in Halls, according to dispatch.

Bridalwood Drive at Maxwell Street

Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. This list will be updated.