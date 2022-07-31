KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several area of Knoxville are flooded after heavy rain crossed the region Sunday evening. Knox, Anderson, Blount, Loudon, Roane and Sevier counties are all under a flood warning. See a full list of weather alerts.

To report flooding, call 865-215-4010.

As of 10:45 p.m. Knoxville Police Department is reporting flooding in the following areas:

  • 2200 block of Dutch Valley at Old Broadway
  • Keck Road at Lacy Road
  • Dry Gap Pike at Steeplechase Boulevard
  • Millertown Pike at Loves Creek
  • Loves Creek at Chilhowee
  • Meredith at Weaver
  • N Central at Corum
  • 6600 block of Clinton Highway
  • 5300 & 5400 block of Central Avenue Pike
  • 5600 block of Merchants
  • Anderson Road at Tazewell Pike
  • 2900 block of Tacoma Drive
  • Beelertown Road and Beaver Creek Road in Powell
  • Deep water is reported over the intersection of Tazewell Pike and Anderson Road in Halls, according to dispatch.
  • Bridalwood Drive at Maxwell Street

Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. This list will be updated.