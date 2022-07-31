KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several area of Knoxville are flooded after heavy rain crossed the region Sunday evening. Knox, Anderson, Blount, Loudon, Roane and Sevier counties are all under a flood warning. See a full list of weather alerts.
To report flooding, call 865-215-4010.
As of 10:45 p.m. Knoxville Police Department is reporting flooding in the following areas:
- 2200 block of Dutch Valley at Old Broadway
- Keck Road at Lacy Road
- Dry Gap Pike at Steeplechase Boulevard
- Millertown Pike at Loves Creek
- Loves Creek at Chilhowee
- Meredith at Weaver
- N Central at Corum
- 6600 block of Clinton Highway
- 5300 & 5400 block of Central Avenue Pike
- 5600 block of Merchants
- Anderson Road at Tazewell Pike
- 2900 block of Tacoma Drive
- Beelertown Road and Beaver Creek Road in Powell
- Deep water is reported over the intersection of Tazewell Pike and Anderson Road in Halls, according to dispatch.
- Bridalwood Drive at Maxwell Street
Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. This list will be updated.