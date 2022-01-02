Knoxville, Tenn (WATE) — A list of schools closed due to weather conditions across East Tennessee.

Knox County, Anderson County, Blount County, Campbell County, Claiborne County Schools, Hawkins County, Loudon County, Clinton City Schools and Lenoir City Schools have all canceled classes for Thursday, Jan. 6. Bell County Schools in Kentucky has also canceled.

Tennessee School for the Deaf is closed Thursday. A full list of school closures is online.

Sevier County Schools is not in session because students are not due back from Christmas break until Friday. An administrative day for teachers is scheduled for Thursday.