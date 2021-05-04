LIST: Sevier Co. roads close due to weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A list has been compiled of roads in Sevier County that have been closed due to weather conditions throughout Tuesday.

  • Burden Hill/Eastgate Road — Closed
  • Goose Gap/Waldens Creek Road — Closed
  • Jayell Road/Green Acre — Closed
  • Jones Cove Road/Obes Branch — Closed
  • Lightfoot Way/Valley Mountain Way — Closed
  • 2019 Little Valley Road — Closed
  • McCarter Hollow/Seaton Springs — Closed
  • 2040 Old Newport Hwy. — Partially Closed
  • 2956 Old Newport Hwy. — Partially Closed
  • Ridge Road below Sevier Solid Waste — Closed
  • Ridge Road/Rolen Hollow — Closed
  • River Divide — Closed
  • South Helton Drive — Closed
  • Teaster Lane/Ridge Road — Closed/Emerg. Vehicles Only
  • Walnut Grove Road/Lane Hollow Road — Closed

This list is subject to change, and is according to the Sevier County Government Twitter account.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter