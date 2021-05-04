LIST: Sevier Co. roads close due to weather

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A list has been compiled of roads in Sevier County that have been closed due to weather conditions throughout Tuesday.

Burden Hill/Eastgate Road — Closed

Goose Gap/Waldens Creek Road — Closed

Jayell Road/Green Acre — Closed

Jones Cove Road/Obes Branch — Closed

Lightfoot Way/Valley Mountain Way — Closed

2019 Little Valley Road — Closed

McCarter Hollow/Seaton Springs — Closed

2040 Old Newport Hwy. — Partially Closed

2956 Old Newport Hwy. — Partially Closed

Ridge Road below Sevier Solid Waste — Closed

Ridge Road/Rolen Hollow — Closed

River Divide — Closed

South Helton Drive — Closed

Teaster Lane/Ridge Road — Closed/Emerg. Vehicles Only

Walnut Grove Road/Lane Hollow Road — Closed

This list is subject to change, and is according to the Sevier County Government Twitter account.