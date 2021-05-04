LIST: Sevier Co. roads close due to weather

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A list has been compiled of roads in Sevier County that have been closed due to weather conditions throughout Tuesday.
- Burden Hill/Eastgate Road — Closed
- Goose Gap/Waldens Creek Road — Closed
- Jayell Road/Green Acre — Closed
- Jones Cove Road/Obes Branch — Closed
- Lightfoot Way/Valley Mountain Way — Closed
- 2019 Little Valley Road — Closed
- McCarter Hollow/Seaton Springs — Closed
- 2040 Old Newport Hwy. — Partially Closed
- 2956 Old Newport Hwy. — Partially Closed
- Ridge Road below Sevier Solid Waste — Closed
- Ridge Road/Rolen Hollow — Closed
- River Divide — Closed
- South Helton Drive — Closed
- Teaster Lane/Ridge Road — Closed/Emerg. Vehicles Only
- Walnut Grove Road/Lane Hollow Road — Closed
This list is subject to change, and is according to the Sevier County Government Twitter account.