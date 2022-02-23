KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some roadways in Knox, Blount, Monroe, Sevier, and Grainger counties are closed or partially blocked Thursday after heavy rains swept across East Tennessee this week.

Sevierville Police Department and Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter as well as the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency have shared a list of affected roads. The Knox County government and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office also shared a list of affected roads.

Knox County

Roads closed due to flooding (as of 11 a.m. Thursday):

Byington Solway Road near Karns H.S. due to downed trees/flooding

Roads that may have flooded area, may be impassable in certain areas (as of 11 a.m. Thursday)

SR 170 at Heiskell Road.

Tazewell Pike at Fountain Gate Road

Sevier County

Roads closed due to flooding (as of 11 a.m. Thursday):

Burden Hill Rd

Ernest Mcmahan Road near Shannon Circle & White Oak Drive

Roads that may have flooded area, may be impassable in certain areas (as of 11 a.m. Thursday):

New Era Road @ Lonesome Valley

Maples Branch @ Laurel

N Knob Creek

Oma Lee Dr

Union County

Roads closed due to flooding (as of 11 a.m. Thursday):

Hwy 61 at Jim town Rd

Hwy 61 at Tater valley

Johnson Road is completely closed

Roads that may have flooded area, may be impassable in certain areas (as of 11 a.m. Thursday):

Possum Valley Drive

Hickory valley road – Passable

Hansard road – not closed, impassable

Raccoon Valley Road is passable for now but getting bad

SR 61 between Shirley Ann Lane and Archer Road

Grainger County

Roads that may have flooded area, may be impassable in certain areas (as of 12 p.m. Thursday):

In the area of Cherry St and Rocky Branch there is a sink hole, half the road is gone according to Grainger County E-911.

Helton Rd at 467 Helton Rd Bean Station & Helton Rd between Blanken Dr. and Lakeshore Dr. – FLOODED

Highway 131 between Washburn Rd and Joppa Mtn Rd. has Several FLOODED areas.

Most of Joppa Mountain Rd is FLOODED

2600 block of Rocky Branch Rd (closest cross streets John Flora Rd and Lester Jarnigan Rd) FLOODED.

SR 131 between Clay Lane and Sidney Simmons Lane

Grainger County E-911 says the following roads are FLOODED and impassable.

Highway 92 between Central Point Rd and Big J’s Market

Bailey Rd

Coffey Ln at Poor Valley Rd

Rutledge Pike at Old Blue Springs Rd

Avondale Hollow Rd at Clevenger Ln

Fennell Rd at Rutledge Pike

Lea Lake Rd at Rutledge Pike

1400 block of Rock Haven Rd

Spencer Hollow Rd at Little Valley Rd

Sewell Dr.

A lot of Bowen Rd

Beckham Rd at Jackson Rd and Carrol Greenlee Rd (Rutledge)

Roads that may have flooded area, may be impassable in certain areas (as of 12 p.m. Thursday):

Blount: Wilkinson Pike, Cold Springs Road, and Marble Hill Road.

Wilkinson Pike, Cold Springs Road, and Marble Hill Road. Monroe: More information forthcoming.

More information forthcoming. Anderson: SR 170 near Byrams Fork Road in Anderson County.

SR 170 near Byrams Fork Road in Anderson County. Jefferson: SR 113 between Nina Road and Leadvale Road

Photo: Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter

Photo: Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter

Photo: Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter

Photo: Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter

McCarter said the list may be incomplete and conditions may warrant additional closures or previously-closed roads to be reopened. Updated information will be available from the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.

Thursday morning, Sevier County EMA said overnight the area had an additional 1″ of rain and some stormwater systems may be full with water extending to roadways.

Knoxville Police Department said Thursday morning that a flood watch is in effect for the area and encouraged drivers to use extra caution on roadways and to avoid driving through flooded areas.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office also said Thursday morning that drivers should use caution when traveling due to heavy rain that fell overnight.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.