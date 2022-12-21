KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures are decreasing this week with arctic winds, including possible rain chances coming into East Tennessee during the winter weather. WATE 6 Storm Team is monitoring the area as the change in temperatures continues.

For those who need a place to stay warm in East Tennessee, some organizations and communities are opening their doors to the public.

Knox County

The Foyer: A Low-Barrier Housing-Focused Overnight Emergency Shelter

Located in the old thrift store on the grounds of the Salvation Army with oversight, staffing and management by the Volunteer Ministry Center.

Location: 409 North Broadway, Knoxville, Tenn.

Knox Area Rescue Ministries

This Christian-based nonprofit’s mission is to provide recovery efforts for anyone in need. They are also asking the public to donate clothing, hygiene and other items for those finding shelter during the cold weather.

Location: 418 North Broadway, Knoxville, Tenn.

Family Promise of Knoxville

Families will be able to stay at the church if needed during the weather conditions. The organization provides temporary shelter and services to meet the basic need of the individuals in Knoxville.

Location: 3545 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, Tenn.

Knox County Health Department

The public health agency works to promote and protect the health of everyone. Their doors are open for anyone with emergencies.

Location: 140 Dameron Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.

Blount County

Family Promise of Blount County

Families will be able to stay at the church if needed during the weather conditions. The organization provides temporary shelter and services to meet the basic need of the individuals in Blount County.

Location: 1633 Louisville Road, Alcoa, Tenn.

First Baptist Church in Maryville

The church in Maryville will have its doors open from Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. through Dec. 26 at 7 a.m. Meals will also be provided for anyone in Blount County. They hope to help those who need warm shelter during cold temperatures.

Location: 202 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, Tenn.

Sevier County

Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries (SMARM)

The organization works to help those in the middle of a crisis. They also provide short-term housing/rental aid, utility assistance, transportation/vehicle fuel, food, clothing and other essentials.

Location: 230 Court Avenue, Sevierville, Tenn.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more emergency shelter (for weather) options are available.