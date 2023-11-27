KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking to catch Santa this holiday season in East Tennessee. We’ve found several events where he is set to make an appearance.

Jackson Square Holiday Festivities

December 2, 5-8 pm

Santa’s Workshop in Calamity’s Coffee Shop

Caroling in the Square

December 9, 5-7:30 pm

Holiday Reading with Mrs Claus

Secret City Strings band will play in 201 Cafe and Wine Bar

December 16, 5-7:30 pm

Santa’s Workshop in Calamity’s Workshop

Enjoy Vendors, music, food, wine, hot cocoa, and shopping while visiting Jackson Square. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for a meet and greet each night.

Address: Jackson Square Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge, TN

Safety City Christmas November 28 through December 14, 4-8 pm Bring your bicycles, scooters, push cars, strollers, and wagons to see Safety City all lit up for Christmas. Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to make an appearance.

Address: 165 S. Concord St., Knoxville, TN

Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan Tour at participating Food City Locations November 29 through December 14, times vary Since 1997, the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan has become a celebrated Holiday tradition. You can get a FREE photo with Coca-Cola Santa at these Food City locations.

Santa visiting Zoo Knoxville

November 24-26, December 1-3, 8-10, 15-17 and 22-23

Santa is visiting Zoo Knoxville throughout the holiday season.

Address: Zoo Knoxville, 3500 Zoo Knoxville Drive

Pancake Breakfast with Santa December 2, 9-11 am Enjoy a FREE pancake breakfast (while supplies last) with Santa and friends. The event will also include crafts and storytelling.

Address: 226 Mehaffey Road, Powell, TN

Dog Photos with Santa at Merchants of Beer

December 2, 1 pm

Get your dog’s photo taken with Santa. Proceeds from the event will go directly into the hands of Chainfree Knoxville.

Address:137 S Central St, Knoxville, TN

Ijams 10th Annual Holiday Marketplace December 3, 10-4 pm You’ll find crafty delights, including jewelry, all-natural body products, glass, pottery, apparel, local food trucks, a beer garden, hot drinks, and so much more, all handmade.

Address: 2915 Island Home Ave, Knoxville, TN

Santa at the Sunsphere December 7 through 9, 10-5 pm Visit Knoxville will host photo reservations with Santa on the fourth-floor observation deck. Reservations must be made. Photo packages are $30-$45.

Address: 810 Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN, USA

Doggy Christmas with Santa at The Bark December 8, 4 pm Santa will be inside the dog park for a chance to take pictures.

Address: 601 Lamar Street, Knoxville, TN

Historic Downtown Clinton Christmas December 9, 10-5 pm Meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch. Enjoy vendors, food trucks, holiday sales in the historic shops, and free cookies. The Tennessee Merchants Association sponsors it.

Address: Market, Main, and Cullom Streets in Clinton, TN

Black Christmas Emo Karaoke at Hi-Wire Brewing Knoxville December 9, 9-11 pm Have a killer night of singing and screaming all your emo favs. Ugly Sweaters are encouraged.

Address: 2020 Barber St, Knoxville, TN 37920

Pajama Party with Santa at West Town Mall December 12, 5-7 pm Book a time slot with Santa here. Other Activities include cookie decorating, music, crafts, storytime, and giveaways for attendees.

Address: 7600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN

Mossy Creek Band’s Christmas December 13, 10:30-12:30 pm Mossy Creek Band will sing and play old Christmas songs at Parrott-Wood Memorial Library.

Address: 3133 W Old Andrew Johnson Hwy, Strawberry Plains, TN

Candlelight Christmas at the Museum of Appalachia December 15 and 16, 4-9 pm The cabins will be adorned with old-fashioned Christmas decorations and festively lit for the occasion. The event will include live music, storytelling, interactive activities for kids, and more. Demonstrations include blacksmithing, sorghum making, apple butter churning, and more. Tickets can be purchased here.

Address: 2819 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN

“Live on The Air! Christmas At Grace…1956” December 15 and 16, 6:30-7:30 pm Grace Baptist Church invites the community to return to the golden age of television with its holiday performance.

Address: 7171 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN

Cookies and Cocoa with Santa December 16, 2-4 pm Join Cook N Craft Academy and Santa for an afternoon tea with delicious pastries, hot tea, ice cream tea, and more. Purchase tickets here.

Address: 418 Wharf Street, Loudon, TN

FREE Picture with Santa at the Norwood Boys and Girls Club December 17, 1-4 pm

Address: 827 East Tri County Blvd Oliver Springs, TN

Caroling and Live Nativity at the Maryville Greenbelt Amphitheater December 17, 2-4 pm Enjoy free hot chocolate, cookies, crafts, games, and a petting zoo. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Address: 353 Court Cir, Maryville, TN

Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops Register for your FREE picture with Santa here. Families can mail their letters to Santa. During your visit, see aquariums and wildlife displays.

Address: 3629 Outdoor Sportsmans Way, Kodak, TN

On Christmas Eve when he sets out on his journey to make it to every home in the world, NORAD keeps track of him all the way. You can follow his journey here.