KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will present the 37th Annual Clayton Holiday Concert, “An Olde English Christmas.”

The concert will occur at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on December 15th, 16th, and 17th, with varying showtimes. The concert will feature traditional English carols and dances that have formed the basis of Yuletide traditions in America.

“The English knew how to make holiday music with majesty and splendor, and both qualities will be present in ample amounts with the help of our KSO musicians and extended artistic family in Knoxville.” KSO Music Director Aram Demirjian

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra consists of 80 musicians who play music at venues such as the Tennessee Theatre, Bijou Theatre, hospitals, schools, parks, and churches.

“This performance is majestic and magical, an exquisite music, singing, and dancing collaboration. It brings to life the beauty of this exceptional season, and Knoxville should be thankful for this pure and authentic performance.

It never disappoints!” Lisa McKee, the Artistic Director of GO! Contemporary Dance Works

The KSO will be joined by GO! Contemporary Dance Works, Knoxville Choral Society, Webb School Madrigal Singers, and the Knoxville Symphony Youth Choir will perform traditional English carols alongside classic holiday favorites such as “Twelve Days of Christmas,” “Good King Wenceslas,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.”

Footage provided by Knoxville Symphony Orchestra

Clayton Homes, Clayton Volvo, and Clayton Foundation sponsor the 37th Annual Clayton Holiday Concert. For ticket information, please visit knoxvillesymphony.com. Tickets range from $19-$53, and children’s tickets start at $11. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets at a discounted rate by calling 865-291-3310.