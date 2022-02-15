KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A ribbon-cutting event for a new Knoxville location of the world’s largest book-sharing movement, Little Free Library, is happening Tuesday at The Vista at Summit Hill.

Rotary Club of Knoxville members are officially opening a Little Free Library for residents at the neighborhood, where many children reside, according to the Knoxville Community Development Corporation (KCDC).

Little Free Library, founded in 2012, is a nonprofit organization that boasts more than 100,000 little libraries worldwide. An interactive map shows where they’re located around the globe.

The event will take place Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 1:30 p.m. at The Vista at Summit Hill, which is located at 957 E. Hill Ave., in Knoxville. The new Little Free Library is placed immediately in front of the community’s leasing office.