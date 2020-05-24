Little Ponderosa Zoo announces Memorial Day Weekend hours & weekly hours moving forward

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Little Ponderosa Zoo has announced its Memorial Day Weekend hours, along with their hours moving forward.

Memorial Day Weekend

  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Moving Forward

  • Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

