Little Ponderosa Zoo announces Memorial Day Weekend hours & weekly hours moving forward

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Little Ponderosa Zoo has announced its Memorial Day Weekend hours, along with their hours moving forward.
Memorial Day Weekend
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Moving Forward
- Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
