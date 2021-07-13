Little Ponderosa Zoo hosting Beers for Deer fundraising event

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee is well into deer season, and the Little Ponderosa Zoo has received dozens of calls to care for whitetail fawn. Baby deer require around-the-clock feedings, medical intervention, and care; with 40 fawns currently at the facility, Little Ponderosa is asking for help.

Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. the zoo will host a petting zoo and fundraiser to raise money to care for the deer. This is happening over at the Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus off Lamar Street near downtown.

In addition to a petting zoo outside the Barrelhouse, $1 per cider you buy goes back to the rescue organization.