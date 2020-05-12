Little Ponderosa Zoo hosting telethon

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Little Ponderosa Zoo is asking the community for help, as they’re still unable to reopen due to the pandemic.
The zoo provides rescue and rehabilitation services for animals of all kinds, including white-tailed deer. They’re certified by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to help get deer back on their hooves.
This upcoming weekend, the zoo is hosting a virtual telethon to continue their work caring for these animals. The telethon will happen Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
You’re asked to head to their Facebook page and give back; you can also donate here.
