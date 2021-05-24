Little Ponderosa Zoo welcomes new rescue monkeys

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Little Ponderosa Zoo welcomes two new rescues in their care.

“Merle” and “Bobo” are two marmosets who were privately-owned before their owner passed away and the family couldn’t care for them any longer.

Marmosets are small monkeys that live high up in the canopies of South American rainforests.

If you want to visit Merle and Bobo, just head over to the Little Ponderosa Zoo who’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday.