LIVE COVERAGE: Prosecutors set out the timeline in Christian-Newsom murders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – State prosecutors called witnesses Tuesday to set the timeline of the brutal rapes and murders of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom in January 2007.

On trial in Knox County Criminal Court is Eric DwWayne Boyd, the fifth suspect to be tried for murder in the long-running legal cases that have had the families endure trials, retrials and hundreds of court hearings.

Boyd is already serving an 18-year sentence in federal prison for helping suspects in the case evade arrest. But state prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty for his alleged role in the crimes.

One prosecution witness said she no longer can remember some key events and details she testified to in earlier trials for the other suspects in the murders.

Adrienne Matthis, Boyd’s cousin, has testified in previous trials she loaned Boyd her white Sunbird on the weekend Christian and Newsom and were kidnapped and later found bullets in the car. On Tuesday, she couldn’t recall some of those events or what details she had testified to in previous trials. Mathis, however, did not deny her previous testimony, a point prosecutors emphasized to the jury.

In other testimony, Jay D. Ford, a Norfolk South railroad worker, recalled stopping his train after seeing what turned out to be Newsom ‘s burned body on the tracks.

On Monday, a jury of seven women and five men were picked to hear the case. Four alternates, three men and a woman, were also selected.

The trial before Judge Bob R. McGhee is only the second before a Knox County jury.

Lemaricus Davidson, the alleged ringleader of the carjacking, kidnapping, rapes and murders, is the other suspect in the slayings tried by a Knox County jury. He was sentenced to death.

His brother, Letalvis Cobbinsis, is serving life without parole. Cobbins’ friend, George Thomas, is serving two consecutive life terms. Cobbins girlfriend, Vanessa Coleman, deemed a facilitator, is serving 35 years.

Both Thomas and Cobbins, however, have accused Boyd of the murder and rape of Newsom. Thomas is expected to testify. Boyd’s defense has noted that Thomas testimony is coming with a prosecution deal for a reduced sentence.

The trial resumes at 9:30 a.m.

