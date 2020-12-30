Living memorial honors Knox County residents who died from COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 300 Knox County residents have died so far from COVID-19.

City Mayor Indya Kincannon and county Mayor Glenn Jacobs are honoring those who have lost their lives with a living memorial on the front lawn of the City County Building, near the 911 memorial.

The living memorial at 400 Main Street consists of a white flag for each person who has died from COVID-19 in Knox County. The number of white flags will be updated weekly.

December has been the hardest month of the coronavirus pandemic so far. Of the 315 deaths since the pandemic made its way in March to East Tennessee, 146 of them have occurred in December.

“We must honor those who have died and let families know that they are not alone,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “So many people in our community are experiencing loss because of the pandemic, but no loss is greater than the passing of a loved one.”

In line with COVID-19 safety protocols, the ceremony consisted only of the two Mayors, Michael Rodgers from Knoxville Opera and necessary staff.

“COVID-19 has taken friends, families and neighbors from us and has altered thousands of other lives in our community in one way or another as well,” Mayor Jacobs said. “Many are facing real grief and we want to show them that their loved ones are not forgotten and that they’re not just a number. Together, let us mourn these losses and work to stop more in the future.”

Mayor Kincannon and Mayor Jacobs both delivered brief remarks before placing a wreath in an empty chair. The Mayors also added additional flags to the memorial to symbolize the community’s latest COVID-19 fatalities, as Rodgers sang “Amazing Grace” to conclude the event.

Anyone who visits is asked to abide by the 5 core principles to prevent the spread of the virus.