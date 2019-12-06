LMU hosts grand opening for College of Osteopathic Medicine in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine at Lincoln Memorial University opened in 2007 at the school’s main campus in Harrogate. After graduating more than 1,300 doctors from the college, the school is making the 70 mile move to West Knoxville.

Governor Bill Lee was on-hand Friday for the grand opening and ribbon cuting ceremony at the new 11-acre LMU-Knoxville campus, 9737 Cogdill Road.

The main academic building at LMU-Knoxville is over 110,000 square feet and will support the academic and clinical skills training of osteopathic medical students. The college will have four auditoriums, 26 mock clinical exam rooms, two pod gross anatomy labs, eight high-fidelity simulation labs and a classroom with 46 osteopathic manipulation tables, according to a news release from the university.

Students in the inaugural Knoxville class began in July. Graduates earn a four-year Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree.