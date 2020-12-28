LMU mourns campus police chief who died from COVID-19 on Christmas Eve

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lincoln Memorial University is mourning the loss of Chief of Campus Police and Security Christopher King, who died on Christmas Eve as a result of COVID-19.

“Christopher King was a great man, who contributed so much to the LMU and law enforcement community of our area,” LMU President Clayton Hess said. “He led our campus police and security department with great honor and integrity and worked hard to keep everyone safe. My thoughts and prayers are with Chris and his family.”

King has served LMU since 2017, first as assistant chief. He was promoted to chief and head of the department in November 2020.

A lifetime resident of the region, King served in law enforcement for 23 years including stops as a community corrections officer for the Third District Community Corrections in Sneedville; patrol officer and investigator with the Bean Station Police Department; and lead investigator and chief deputy at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. He joined the LMU Campus Police and Security Department as the second in command in 2017.

King leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Sharon; son, Corey, and wife, Callie; and son, Hunter. The family has chosen to have a private family service.

The university said King contributed to their recognition as the 24th safest campus in America in 2017; the 15th safest campus in America in 2018, and the safest campus in America in 2019 as ranked by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, Campus Safety Magazine and alarms.org.

In addition to Harrogate, LMU has campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Kingsport.