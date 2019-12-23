LMU students care for, find homes for more than 80 cats with Kitten Angels

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WATE) — A little kindness from veterinary students at Lincoln Memorial University has gone a long way to finding some homes for more than 80 cats.

The LMU College of Veterinary Medicine Shelter Medicine Club and Veterinary Medical Technology students volunteered their time spaying and vaccinating 62 cats on a recent Saturday. The cats along with 20 others were transported to Kitten Angels, a rescue facility in Albany New York, over the Thanksgiving break.

The project that students are calling “The Great Cat Migration” was a collaborative effort that involved students from both undergraduate and professional programs.

Photo courtesy of LMU

Faculty veterinarians including Elizabeth Thompson, dean of the LMU School of Allied Health Sciences, Jay Miles, Veterinary Health Science and Technology veterinarian and Dawn Spangler, associate professor of shelter medicine at LMU-CVM, performed the procedures.

“This was a great opportunity for students to shadow surgeries and learn while being able to do something positive for our community,” Thompson said.

Second-year veterinary medicine student Molly Addison was one of the students that helped coordinate efforts through the Shelter Medicine Club and worked with several organizations to get items donated for the project. Boehringer Ingelheim donated several vaccines, including rabies and RCPs, and IDEXX donated feline combo SNAP tests.

“We were very fortunate to have these donations to keep costs low for us,” Addison said.

Twenty-one of the cats transported to Kitten Angels were immediately adopted upon arrival, and they hope to help the rest of the cats find their forever home for the holidays.

Photo courtesy of LMU

“It just made sense,” Addison said. “Here in the Cumberland Gap area, we have an overabundance of stray cats, whereas in New York at Kitten Angels they had a waiting list of families looking to adopt a cat. It was a perfect match.”

