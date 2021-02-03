L&N Stem Academy students distribute Warm Thoughts project scarves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Key Club members at L&N Stem Academy collected and made more than 150 winter scarves for their fourth-annual Warm Thoughts distribution project.

“I hope they don’t think they’re alone, but especially for the homeless, like they’re people around who cares about them.” Aura Vaquin-Santzo

The students distribute the scarves across the city for homeless and those in need can have a scarve to keep warm during the cold winter months. Next week, students will then take another walk to pick up any scarves not collected.

“Everyone’s involved in it, which is really really nice. It brings us closer together as a club.” Audrey Scott

Scarves that are left will be given to the northside Kiwanis Club for distribution among organizations they sponsor.