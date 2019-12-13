Local artist Jim Gray dies at 87

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local artist Jim Gray passing away at the age of 87.

Gray’s artwork showcased and seen across Tennessee.

The artist creating a bust of the author Alex Haley, that was gifted to the University of Tennessee.

Designing a statue of Andrew Johnson for the state capitol, and much more.

The Jim Gray Gallery posting a message on Facebook today saying, “The life he lived was truly blessed and the light he cast truly boundless.”

The gallery saying he lived his final years with dementia, and his family asks that people consider donation to the Dementia Action Alliance, a nonprofit helping people with dementia live well.