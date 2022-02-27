KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local bakery owner is finding her own way to show support for Ukraine as Russia continues to invade by donating 100% of her profits to organizations looking to help Ukraine.

Leah Heres is a German native who now calls Knoxville home. She operates a bakery out of her home called Fräuleinwunder Bakery. There she makes homemade bread and pastries inspired by her upbringing in Germany.

On Sunday, Heres donated 100% of her bakery’s profits made at the market at Hi-Wire Brewery to the Ukrainian Red Cross and Sunflower of Peace.

Heres said growing up in Europe, all of the countries are sort of like neighbors and she wanted to do something to help those being impacted by the war in Ukraine.

“What if it’s me and my family in that situation? I would beg everybody to help us,” Heres said. “And I mean, it’s not exactly a neighbor of Germany but we’re all in Europe. And Europe is relatively small. So, yes. It was like, I gotta do something and this popped up in my head. And it took off like crazy.”

If you would like to donate, Frauleinwunder is taking donations throughout Sunday. Go to the Facebook page to find Harris’ venmo information.