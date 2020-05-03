Local butcher shop gives away 450 lbs of beef to families impacted by COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Members of the community continue to rally around those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Willy’s Butcher Shop gave away 450 pounds of fresh ground beef to people and families who have been impacted financially by the pandemic. No purchase was necessary, and no proof was needed. It was a gesture owner William Carithers says was simply a thank you to his community.

“The unemployment rate is just skyrocketing, and we just wanted to give back to the community. We want Knoxville to know, we’re here for Knoxville. And again, you have many choices out there, you got many stores that you can go to and the fact that people come here, we’re just really fortunate,” William said.

Each family received 3 pounds of beef. It was a major gift for some, who have been laid off, or have had a shortage of income. Roy Gibson was one of those people. He tells us he’s been out of work for two months now.

“It means a whole lot to us. From us being unemployed and been down with the corona virus, every little bit helps to the community,” Roy said.

Even with recent reports of a possible beef shortage, William says this was the best time for a giveaway.

“We wanted to do it now to combat because some potential ground beef pricing is going to go up. We’re probably ultimately going to see next week a price increase. But right now during this time with beef prices going as high as they are and people out of work this is something we can do to shed some good light on something that is ultimately kind of bad right now,” William said.

Nearly 180 families were served. William says he was happy to help make a difference in his community.