Local butcher shop giving out food to those laid off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As social distancing measures impacts the economy, our community is rallying around those in need.

Willy’s Butcher Shop is giving anyone who has been laid off or let go from their job due to the pandemic a free whole chicken.

No purchase is necessary, and no proof is needed.

They’re relying on honesty and the honor system.

Anyone who needs this food, enter on the west side on Homberg Drive and line up in front of the shop, and still will hand it to you without having you get of your car.

LATEST STORIES: