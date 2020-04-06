KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As social distancing measures impacts the economy, our community is rallying around those in need.
Willy’s Butcher Shop is giving anyone who has been laid off or let go from their job due to the pandemic a free whole chicken.
No purchase is necessary, and no proof is needed.
They’re relying on honesty and the honor system.
Anyone who needs this food, enter on the west side on Homberg Drive and line up in front of the shop, and still will hand it to you without having you get of your car.
LATEST STORIES:
- Local butcher shop giving out food to those laid off
- Volunteers needed: Ways you can help make a difference in East Tennessee
- NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft
- Local balloon company puts smiles on faces amid coronavirus pandemic
- Logan’s Roadhouse temporarily closes all locations, terminates employees