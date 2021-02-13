Local chocolate shops prepare for Valentine’s Day, seeing more business than previous years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local chocolate shops are busy prepping for Valentine’s day, and to their surprise, business is booming. The pandemic isn’t slowing anything down — in fact — they’re trying to keep up.

Friday at Kilwins, it was all hands on deck. Store manager Tiffany Roberts says they have customers coming in from everywhere.

“I think the pandemic hit a lot of people so they’re supporting local businesses so we’ve been really busy here, picked up business. It’s been going really well,” Roberts said.

There’s one treat in particular these chocolatiers will have their hands full with this weekend.

“Chocolate covered strawberries, that is our number one seller,” Roberts said.

Chocolate covered strawberries aren’t just a favorite at Kilwins. Owners of Schakolad Chocolate Factory say they have a long weekend of strawberry dipping ahead of them.

“I just ordered the same amount that we did last year and I think I may have to order more,” said owner Andrew Scott.

The increase in business comes as a surprise. It’s something Scott says they weren’t expecting in the middle of a pandemic.

“I hope the snowball keeps going. We’ll have Easter around the corner then mother’s day. We missed out on both of those holidays last year and that hurt pretty bad. So even if we just do what we normally do, I’ll be more than happy,” Scott says.

Just like it’s starting, these businesses are hopeful this weekend will end well.