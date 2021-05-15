Local church gives out gas cards to drivers in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the recent chaos at gas station following the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, one local church gave away free gas cards to more more than 200 drivers on Saturday.

Volunteers with Dante Church of God were stationed at the Murphy USA gas station at the Walmart on Clinton Highway, giving away more than 200 $15 dollar gas cards to anyone who dropped by.

The pastor for Dante Church of God said organizers are planning another gas giveaway later this year.

