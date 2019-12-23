Local church holds ‘Blue Christmas’ service to help grieving families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holiday season can be a particularly difficult time for those who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, which is why a local church held a ‘Blue Christmas’ service to let them know they are not alone.

The service was held at Lincoln Park Community United Methodist Church and was dedicated to the remembrance of loved ones during the holiday season. The service included scripture reading, hymns and the lighting of a candle symbolizing the ones who are no longer with us.

Lincoln Park Community United Methodist Church is not the first church to come up with this idea, but the reason behind this year’s service hits close to home for Pastor Donn King.

“My oldest son Barry died at age 32 nearly two years ago.” said Donn.

Barry died from complications from the flu. Pastor Donn says it was a shock to the whole family.

“This year as we approached the Christmas season, I was having more difficulty than I did last year and then I remembered about Blue Christmas and I thought not just for me, but there are lots of people who are suffering,” said Donn.

Barbara Nelson is a member of the church and says it was nice to have a service to remember the people she loved.