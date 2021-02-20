Local church holds food, clothing drive for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Knoxville church wanted to support the community on Saturday by holding a free clothing and food drive.

Eternal Life Harvest Center’s Young Adult College and Career group held an event called “Mission Minded.”

Organizers said as temperature are dropping and while many are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, they wanted to help those who may need some extra assistance.

The event started at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and organizers said they’d be in East Knoxville until supplies were gone.