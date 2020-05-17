Local church hosts ‘Blessing in a bag’ free grocery giveaway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds lined up around Speedway circle in Knoxville for Word of Life Ministries’ ‘Blessing in a bag’ event Saturday.

The church gave away free groceries to 200 families in need. It’s something pastor Kevin Perry says he’s wanted to do for awhile.

“I saw other people stepping up and giving out and that’s the heartbeat of our ministry outreach and evangelism and from the beginning of the pandemic, I had a passion to want to do it,” Perry said.

Church members, volunteers and even city leaders joined in on the effort.

“This event is incredibly important because of the rising cost of food prices, a lot of families are not having the resources to make it through the month so today this is such a blessing because it’s helping families to be able to get through those crisis with food,” said Vice Mayor Gwen Mckenzie

With the cost of groceries on the rise, families on the receiving end expressed their gratitude.

“We really appreciate it. The groceries that we’re receiving today will probably last us a week or more. So we’re extremely grateful,” said Sarah Batts.

Word of Life ministries tells us they will be holding this event at least once a month. They will be announcing future events via their Facebook page.

“Not only is it a blessing to see the people blessed, but it blesses us to be the ones to give it,” Perry said

If you would like to send a monetary donation, it can be sent to the following address or through Cash App.

Word of Life Ministries

PO Box 6863, Knoxville, 37914



Cash App: $WOLM

