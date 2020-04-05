Local church improvises holy week services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Today is Palm Sunday and marks the start of Holy Week, but with social distancing guidelines in place, some church services may look different.

Pews across the country will be empty for Easter Sunday, but with the help of technology, members of the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville can still watch the service from home.

“We’ve worked really hard to live stream all of our services so we have the normal schedule of services and the normal prayers and masses but we’re just trying to connect everybody digitally.” said Father David Boettner, Rector of the cathedral.

The church will be live streaming all services here at the regularly scheduled times. The videos will stay up even after the service is over.

Father David says this new way of mass has also been an adjustment for him.

“It’s pretty strange at first. What I’m trying to do is picture the people who would be in these services and try and imagine them sitting in their pew at mass.” Father David said.

He says everyone has been working together to keep things as normal as possible during this time of social distancing.

“I think we’re all going to learn some new tricks from this and maybe have a better appreciation for the importance of community and how much we really need each other.” Father David said.