Local church sees short lines at food drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville church helped the community by hosting a drive-thru food pantry Saturday morning.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church members partnered with Second Harvest of East Tennessee to distribute 85 boxes of food during their third food drive of the year.

During the height of the pandemic, lines at food pantries could be very long, but Saturday’s food pantry didn’t see as many people lining up. Church members said that short lines may be a good sign the pandemic is ending.

Either way, they just want to help.

“I spent nine years with Feeding America Food Bank up in Northern Illinois, so this is near and dear to my heart,” Shepard of the Hills food pantry organizer, Gary Knuth, said. “It’s really not about the numbers. It’s about those who are in need.”

Overall, this year, the church has handed out 300 boxes of food to families in need.