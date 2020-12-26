Local churches partner with Care Cuts of Knoxville to feed hundreds in the homeless community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –This Christmas, some people spent their day giving to others. Holy Ghost Catholic Church teamed up with Care Cuts to serve meals to Knoxville’s homeless community.

“We’ve opened the gates to Knoxville’s homeless and less fortunate. And we’ve set up and we’re serving them a wonderful meal,” said Charlie Jackson, Operations Director for Care Cuts.

Every person was given a hot meal, beverages, and desserts. Santa Clause was also there handing out desserts and smiles.

Volunteers from Holy Ghost Church cooked enough food to feed 600 people. They were able to feed 422.

“This is something that we like to do on Christmas day because there are very few people that are serving people who are homeless on Christmas day,” said Scott Maentz, a deacon at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.

Of all the gifts given on a cold Christmas day, a warm smile and a friendly heart are the ones that seem to make the biggest difference.