Local college's HABIT cat featured on latest "Chicken Soup for the Soul" book

(Photo courtesy of Jimmy Carter McGill's owner)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A popular furry face on Pellissippi State's Blount County campus is now getting national attention in publishing.

Jimmy Carter McGill, the school's HABIT cat, has been featured in the new "Chicken Soup for the Soul: Life Lessons from the Cat" book.

His owner, Betsy Boyd, said she had sent in a short story on Jimmy two years ago, that details how he helped her through hard times and is now helping others.

The HABIT - Human-Animal Bond In Tennessee - program trains furry friends to become therapy animals.

"The mission of the HABIT volunteers is to go visit nursing homes, hospitals, doctors offices, schools, for the purpose of helping people reduce stress and increase joy," Boyd said.

For years, Pellissippi has hosted Jimmy and other HABIT animals on its campuses during final exam weeks as a de-stressing tools for students. Not that PSCC, Blount County campus has attained a HABIT Facility designation, Jimmy can be available at any time of the school year.