Local commissioner makes and donates masks to Oak Ridge Police Department

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – An Anderson County Commissioner has made and donated face shields for local first responders.
Commissioner Tim Isbel delivering the shields to the Oak Ridge Police Department Wednesday morning.
ORPD says they’re grateful for the donation and that it will help officers remain safe from exposure to COVID-19.
