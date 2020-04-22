Breaking News
Tennessee Department of Health: 7,824 coronavirus cases and 166 deaths in Tennessee
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Local commissioner makes and donates masks to Oak Ridge Police Department

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – An Anderson County Commissioner has made and donated face shields for local first responders.

Commissioner Tim Isbel delivering the shields to the Oak Ridge Police Department Wednesday morning.

ORPD says they’re grateful for the donation and that it will help officers remain safe from exposure to COVID-19.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter