Local Congressman seeks release of full transcripts of the questioning of Volker and Atkinson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Congressman Tim Burchett calling on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Democrats to release the transcripts of the Intelligence Committee’s questioning of Special Envoy Volker and Inspector General Atkinson.

He writes on Facebook, “Chairman Schiff has displayed incredible partisanship since this investigation began, from giving parody statements during a gravely serious committee hearing, to limiting Republican involvement in the so-called ‘impeachment inquiry.’

