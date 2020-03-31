Local doctor gives tips on how to manage mild COVID-19 symptoms at home

Closings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The list of symptoms for COVID-19 continues to evolve, and without a test, there’s no way to tell if you have it. One local physician shares how you can manage symptoms at home if you start to experience them.

The CDC reports symptoms of COVID-19 to include fever, cough, shortness of breath. Others who have tested positive for the virus have also reported body aches, fatigue, and gastrointestinal issues. For some, hospitalization is required, but others have been able to recover at home.

Knoxville based physician of internal medicine, Dr. James Foster explains how you can manage mild symptoms at home.

To help with body aches, Dr. Foster suggests Tylenol and plenty of rest. There have been questions about other painkillers such as ibuprofen and speculation that it can worsen symptoms.

“As far as ibuprofen is concerned, I think we don’t know enough and it’s easy to avoid it and use something else like Tylenol or if you use black tea or chai tea, it has some anti-inflammatory effects,” Foster said.

For a fever, Dr. Foster says a natural cool-down may be best.

“Cold liquids, chewing on ice chips, things like that help to mitigate fever. A cool bath or cool shower can help mitigate body temperature elevation,” Foster said.

If symptoms worsen, or if you have an underlying health condition, you should seek professional help immediately.

“Once you start getting to the point where you feel compromised or you start to see the nail beds turning colors like they get darker, or you notice looking on the inside of your lip you don’t have that nice pink coloration it’s a little more dusky or ruddy in color, I would probably seek medical attention right away,” Foster said.

One important practice is to stay home if you’re feeling sick.

 

