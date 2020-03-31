Local doctor gives tips on how to manage mild COVID-19 symptoms at home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The list of symptoms for COVID-19 continues to evolve, and without a test, there’s no way to tell if you have it. One local physician shares how you can manage symptoms at home if you start to experience them.
The CDC reports symptoms of COVID-19 to include fever, cough, shortness of breath. Others who have tested positive for the virus have also reported body aches, fatigue, and gastrointestinal issues. For some, hospitalization is required, but others have been able to recover at home.
Knoxville based physician of internal medicine, Dr. James Foster explains how you can manage mild symptoms at home.
To help with body aches, Dr. Foster suggests Tylenol and plenty of rest. There have been questions about other painkillers such as ibuprofen and speculation that it can worsen symptoms.
“As far as ibuprofen is concerned, I think we don’t know enough and it’s easy to avoid it and use something else like Tylenol or if you use black tea or chai tea, it has some anti-inflammatory effects,” Foster said.
For a fever, Dr. Foster says a natural cool-down may be best.
“Cold liquids, chewing on ice chips, things like that help to mitigate fever. A cool bath or cool shower can help mitigate body temperature elevation,” Foster said.
If symptoms worsen, or if you have an underlying health condition, you should seek professional help immediately.
“Once you start getting to the point where you feel compromised or you start to see the nail beds turning colors like they get darker, or you notice looking on the inside of your lip you don’t have that nice pink coloration it’s a little more dusky or ruddy in color, I would probably seek medical attention right away,” Foster said.
One important practice is to stay home if you’re feeling sick.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: 1,834 cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths in Tennessee in latest state update
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,537 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in state, Department of Health reports
- Knox Co. Schools staff working to put together â€˜KCS at Homeâ€™ educational resources for students
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 30, 2020
- LIST: What TN businesses, services are ‘nonessential’ vs. ‘essential’ according to Gov. Lee’s Executive Order No. 22
- SCORE helps small businesses apply for disaster relief loans
- Six cases of COVID-19 found at East Memphis assisted living facility
- Tracking coronavirus: Knoxville preparing site for homeless if they contract COVID-19
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Local officials, lawmakers react to Gov. Lee’s ‘safer at home’ order
- BlueCross BlueShield warns members of coronavirus scams
- Coronavirus in Knox: Mayor Kincannon provides emergency funds for Zoo Knoxville
- Contact lens wearers warned to switch to glasses to prevent coronavirus
- More young people in-state are living with COVID19, health care experts give possible reasons why
- Tips: Protecting yourself while grocery shopping amid COVID-19 outbreak