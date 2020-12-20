Local education leader, Tommie Walker, passes away from COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Knox County and Knoxville Board of Education member passed away this week from COVID-19.

The family of Tommie Louise Reno Walker confirmed she passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, from the virus. She was 82.

She was a key educational leader in the region, severing as a school board member for 15 years.

Her family said she was great at her job and loved her students. She also spent time working and different schools and emergency rooms in the region.

Her work also earned her a spot on the “Wall of Fame” at Fulton High School.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, at 11 am at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike.