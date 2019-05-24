Local EMTs warn riders on electric scooter safety, no accidents reported in Knoxville Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE ) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Electric scooter riders have spent a month riding Knoxville's first fleet of electric scooters. While local EMTs haven't responded to any scooter related accidents, they fear, it could only be a matter of time.

The two companies behind the Knoxville rental electric scooters, Veoride and Zagster, remind scooter riders not to ride on the sidewalks, only the approved areas and roads, and to wear helmets. Not all riders are abiding by the rules.

AMR and KFD say they have not responded to calls related to scooter injury or accident.

"I personally wouldn't [wear a helmet], I know my mom wants me to, but I probably wouldn't," said Deryk Elliott, an electric scooter rider.

Elliott, like other riders, doesn't see the helmet as necessary. However, one EMT says in an accident it could be the only separation between the rider and serious injury.

"You really only get that first chance, so wearing a helmet could make a long term difference," said Chris Mclain, Clinical Manager at AMR.

Mclain says he hopes more riders opt to wear helmets sooner rather than later, calling this first month a "proactive" time to learn the safety rules that go with the new transportation technology.

A spokesperson for Zagster said riders can't be ticketed for not wearing a helmet or riding on the sidewalk, citing the lack of city code for scooter safety. However, the spokesperson said riders can be ticketed for riding against traffic or on the wrong side of the road.