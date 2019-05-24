Local EMTs warn riders on electric scooter safety, no accidents reported in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Electric scooter riders have spent a month riding Knoxville's first fleet of electric scooters. While local EMTs haven't responded to any scooter related accidents, they fear, it could only be a matter of time.
RELATED | Family of man killed on scooter creates petition to ban them in Nashville
The two companies behind the Knoxville rental electric scooters, Veoride and Zagster, remind scooter riders not to ride on the sidewalks, only the approved areas and roads, and to wear helmets. Not all riders are abiding by the rules.
AMR and KFD say they have not responded to calls related to scooter injury or accident.
"I personally wouldn't [wear a helmet], I know my mom wants me to, but I probably wouldn't," said Deryk Elliott, an electric scooter rider.
Elliott, like other riders, doesn't see the helmet as necessary. However, one EMT says in an accident it could be the only separation between the rider and serious injury.
"You really only get that first chance, so wearing a helmet could make a long term difference," said Chris Mclain, Clinical Manager at AMR.
Mclain says he hopes more riders opt to wear helmets sooner rather than later, calling this first month a "proactive" time to learn the safety rules that go with the new transportation technology.
A spokesperson for Zagster said riders can't be ticketed for not wearing a helmet or riding on the sidewalk, citing the lack of city code for scooter safety. However, the spokesperson said riders can be ticketed for riding against traffic or on the wrong side of the road.
Previous
5 simple household tricks to save you...
Next
Knox County mayor, schools...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Knox County mayor, schools superintendent pass out library cards
- Fire crews respond to KCDC site Montgomery Village Apartments
- Knoxville native poet, family honored with historic marker after losing home during 'urban renewal'
- How to stay weather aware on the water
- Christenberry mascot doubles as father coming home from deployment, surprises kids
- 6 Explores: Trio hikes the Tour LeConte Challenge
- Man threatens Greeneville police with knives, explosive residue found in backpacks
National News
-
- The Latest: Hostility between Trump and Pelosi ratchets up
- Trump moves to escalate investigation of intel agencies
- Trump Japan visit to focus on personal ties, not substance
- 3 dead, state capital battered as storms rake Missouri
- Virtual reality helps police learn to interact with autistic
- Seeking affirmation: Trump has aides vouch he's 'very calm'
- The Latest: Assange lawyer says charges threaten journalists