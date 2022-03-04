KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Much of Europe was on high alert early Friday when a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine.

All safety systems of the six reactors at the site were not affected, according to the United Nations, meaning no radioactive material broke out at a power plant in Ukraine following Russian shelling. The fire was eventually extinguished.

Nicholas Brown, Associate Professor with the University of Tennessee’s Department of Nuclear Engineering, explained that could have been catastrophic for the region.

“In general, nuclear energy is a very safe and clean form of electricity generation. It’s simply not designed, we typically don’t design nuclear power plants, to withstand direct assaults from a modern military,” Brown said.

He explained the technology at the Zaporizhzhia plant is better than that associated with the Chernobyl disaster, but more dated that the newest in nuclear energy. That means this could had the potential to cause devastation.

“It is certainly something that could have a direct impact on the local population if there was, God forbid, that kind of incident. It would also have an impact on the population of Russia,” he said.

In taking these steps, he added, “Russia is being extremely careless and these actions are incredibly irresponsible, from every perspective.”