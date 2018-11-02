Local faith leaders call on Medicaid expansion as local hospitals set to close
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Local faith leaders and health care advocates are mourning the loss of a local hospital tonight.
With the announcement made last week of two local Tennova Healthcare hospitals closing - Physicians Regional Medical Center would close by the end of the year along with Lakeway Medical in Morristown - the group of faith leaders are upset and wanting something to be done with expanding Medicaid.
A number of clergy members met outside Physicians Regional Friday morning with a message : This wouldn't be happening if our state had chosen to expand Medicaid.
Tennessee is one of 20 states now to join a lawsuit claiming the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional.
These ACA advocates are calling on our leaders to pull out of that lawsuit and expand Medicaid, in hopes that future hospital closings won't continue to happen.
Previous
Tenn. School for the Deaf secures...
Next
Knoxville elementary school teacher...
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local faith leaders call on Medicaid expansion as local hospitals set to close
- Knoxville elementary school teacher makes a difference through music
- Deadly July shooting in Sevierville determined to be self defense
- Sevier County's new animal shelter officially opens to help community
- Jack Bush pleads guilty in 2014 West Knox County shooting death
- Attorney asks for change of venue, jail transfer in Joseph Daniels case
- Facebook apologizes for rejecting pro-Blackburn ad, calls it a 'mistake'
National News
-
- The Latest: Trump hails Ind. Senate candidate as 'a fighter'
- Obama urges Georgia voters to elect Stacey Abrams governor
- US judge strikes down California land law in suit by Trump
- Video of cop killer featured in new Trump campaign push
- Maryland's GOP governor finding support from Democrats
- Official hopes staffing boost deters Arizona voting problems
- The Latest: Trump ad recycles anti-immigration video