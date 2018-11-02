Local faith leaders call on Medicaid expansion as local hospitals set to close Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Local faith leaders and health care advocates are mourning the loss of a local hospital tonight.

With the announcement made last week of two local Tennova Healthcare hospitals closing - Physicians Regional Medical Center would close by the end of the year along with Lakeway Medical in Morristown - the group of faith leaders are upset and wanting something to be done with expanding Medicaid.

A number of clergy members met outside Physicians Regional Friday morning with a message : This wouldn't be happening if our state had chosen to expand Medicaid.

Tennessee is one of 20 states now to join a lawsuit claiming the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional.

These ACA advocates are calling on our leaders to pull out of that lawsuit and expand Medicaid, in hopes that future hospital closings won't continue to happen.

