Local high schooler creates community service initiative during pandemic

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A local high schooler unable to find as many community service opportunities amid the pandemic created her own.

For the last couple of weeks, Powell High School junior Teagan Stanford has been collecting plastic bags.

She’s turning the donations into mats and blankets for people in Knoxville experiencing homelessness.

It’s a mission that she says highlights the power of a simple act of kindness.

“You don’t have to create this whole big project like I am to make a difference. Make a difference by sitting with somebody else at lunch. Make a difference by talking to the coworker that seems lonely. Little acts like that make a huge impact whether you feel like it is or not. It’s still something to somebody, and it’s a huge impact on them,” Stanford said.

If you’d like to make a plastic bag donation, there’s a collection spot set up at the Powell Chiropractic Center at 7311 Clinton Highway.