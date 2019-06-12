Local Home Depot stores deliver supplies to Campbell County to aid with cleanup

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A convoy of supplies worth around $5,000 from local Home Depot stores rolled into Campbell County to aid in cleanup efforts on Wednesday.

North Knoxville Home Depot store manager Tom Householder telling WATE 6 On Your Side they took four trucks loaded with supplies from three Knoxville area stores: West, North and East locations; plus supplies from Lenoir City, Maryville Oak Ridge store locations.

“We at Home Depot work for a company that gives back to our communities,” Householder said Wednesday afternoon. “We dropped off the supplies at the LaFollette City Hall.”

The convoy of donations totaled around $5,000, Householder said, with supplies ranging from Home Depot buckets, paper towels, trash bags, water, cleaning supplies and gloves.

Householder also adding they had been in talks with city officials and were given a list of supply requests.

The cleanup efforts in Campbell County have been ongoing since last week’s flooding that damaged several homes, businesses, churches and vehicles. First responders, electricians, pastors, and other community members in LaFollette and south Campbell County have been heralded as heroes for their efforts to help their neighbors in need.