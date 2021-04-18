Local law enforcement help with escorting remains of WWII & Korean War veteran

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement from East Tennessee spent Sunday morning honoring the life and legacy of one military veteran.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Motor Unit escorted the remains of Col. W.A. Taylor, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War to the Kentucky state line.

According to a Twitter post from THP – Knoxville, the multi-day escort started in Florida, and ended in Kentucky.

This morning THP & KCSO Motor Unit escorted the remains of Colonel W.A. Taylor a Veteran of WWII & Korean War to the KY State Line. The multi-day, CVMA Motor Escort began in FL traveling to KY.

“Thank you Colonel for your service to our country. It’s our honor to take you home,” THP – Knoxville posted on Twitter.

