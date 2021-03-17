Local mask mandates across East Tennessee: When do they expire?

TENNESSEE (WATE) — As vaccination efforts continue across the country, plans are being made to return to normal.

Texas and Mississippi have ended mask mandates for their residents. In Tennessee, legislators left decisions about mask mandates to local or county authorities. So, here is a review of which East Tennessee counties have mask mandates, and when they are currently set to expire. Keep in mind that county officials can extend the mandates.

Knox County

Knox County currently has a mask mandate, however, it was put in place with an ‘indefinite’ end time.

Sevier County

Saturday, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters extended the county-wide mask mandate through Thursday, April 15.

This order will reportedly expire at that time unless there has been a significant increase in cases and community prevalence.

Claiborne and Hamblen counties

Two East Tennessee counties have made the decision to extend their mask mandates until the end of March.

Both Hamblen County and Claiborne County announced on Friday the mask mandates in their area will be extended to March 31.

Roane County

Roane County Executive Ron Woody said the local mask mandate will soon expire.

Woody provided an update on vaccine availability in the state through the state’s website and local restrictions in a Facebook video Tuesday. He said the county mask mandate originally implemented in November will expire at the end of March.

Grainger County

In December, it was reported that Grainger County’s mask mandate would last until the end of February.