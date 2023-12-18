HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — As temperatures begin to drop, it is time to make sure that your car is prepped for the upcoming winter months.

For Service Street’s Jerry Turner, he always makes sure to leave the house prepared in the morning.

“Have you an ice scraper, emergency kit, always keep your tires up to date on the tread depth, your tire pressure,” Turner said. “And make sure your coolant’s up to date.”

Winter officially begins on Thursday, and Turner is urging residents to stay ahead of potential issues before they cost you serious money.

“One of the worst things? Being stranded with no heat, your car’s not running,” Turner said. “So always keep you a little blanket, some water, maybe some canned food.”

Turner said that winter car maintenance all starts with letting your car warm up before heading out on your daily commute.

“Let it get to operating temperature, make sure your windows are defrosted and just check your surroundings,” Turner said. “Make sure your emergency brake is not stuck because that could make you slide. It’s just the nature of the beast.”

That beast? One that could also cause you engine problems if you do not use caution.

“That way your fluids can get up to temperature, your oil is not thick like it should be,” Turner said. “And it warms it up so it can fly through the system better.”

If you do happen to experience issues, Turner urges you to not wait whatsoever to address them.

“We see it about three times a day at least,” Turner said. “Customers, they can’t always afford these things. They’re living paycheck to paycheck and we’re here to help.”