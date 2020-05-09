Local ministry offering a spaghetti dinner for anyone in need Saturday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local ministry offering a spaghetti dinner for anyone in need, starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday.
ROW Ministries is serving over 300 dinners at Martin Chapel United Methodist Church (1746 Ohio Avenue) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The dinners will include spaghetti, corn and a treat.
They say people can just drive in, grab a dinner and leave.
