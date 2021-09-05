Local motor groups honor Knoxville fallen soldier with memorial ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wheelin 4 Warriors and local Jeepers held a memorial ride Sunday to honor the service and sacrifice of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, the local service member who was killed during the attack at the Kabul airport in late August.

The somber event was attended by Jeep organizations, motorcycle groups, service members and local community members. Some members of Knauss’ family were also present to say thank you.

The convoy of Jeeps and motorcycles to honor Sgt. Knauss’ life started on Emory Road and ended at Gibbs High School where he graduated from. While many of the group members didn’t know Sgt. Knauss personally, they said it is always hard losing one of their own.

