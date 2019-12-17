Local nonprofit offers HIV, hepatitis testing free of charge after dentist sends warning letter of possible infection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local nonprofit that offers support to those experiencing homelessness or living with HIV/AIDS is offering its free service for screenings to those potentially exposed to infection from a Knoxville dental office.

On Tuesday, Positively Living posted to its Facebook page that it was offering testing services free of charge at its Hill Avenue location.

On Monday, WATE 6 On Your Side learned that a local dentist office sent patients who visited his office during a three-year period a letter saying they may want to get a blood test – for possible exposure to infection.

RELATED: Knoxville dentist sends letter to patients recommending HIV, HBV tests

Patients of Dr. C. L. “Buzz” Nabers Jr. from Sept. 15, 2016, to Sept. 15, 2019, were sent a voluntary letter advising them that they may have been exposed to an infection; the letter stating that “there have been no reports of any harm to patients,” but those who visited the dentist office during that time may want to have their blood tested.

Positively Living saying people needing quick acccess to HIV or hepatitis testing can get tested through their services – free of charge.

Positively Living is a nonprofit located on East Fifth Avenue that provides supportive housing, food service, mental health and addiction counseling and case management to those experiencing homelessness, living with HIV/AIDS, or living with mental health or addition issues.

LATEST STORIES