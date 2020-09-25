Local nonprofit searching for new home to continue mission

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Pays It Forward, a local nonprofit, provides assistance for so many across the area.

The group currently works out of a warehouse owned by Mid South Truck & Equipment in East Knoxville. The 6,000 sq. ft. warehouse, has now been sold.

Director Kim Cantrell says with this chapter closing, she is looking at it as an opportunity for the group to expand.

“Right now, we are located in East Knoxville, so if your live in West Knoxville or out in South Knoxville, it takes a while to get out to us. So we would love to get to where we can serve more people,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell says, for now, they just need somewhere to put all of their inventory.

“We would love to just have storage at this time, it doesn’t have to be huge, we are willing to downsize, reorganize, and then we will began our next step to move into a larger building,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell adds, even though they may have to downsize their building their work will not.

“Things won’t slow down, we just need a little help to get to the point to where we can go to another building, and then we can go from there. We can’t be stopped, we are there for our community and that’s not going to change, ” Cantrell said.

If you can’t help with a location, there is a way for you to get involve. The group is in desperate need of volunteers.

If you would like to help you can get in touch with Kim Cantrell at www.knoxvillepaysitforward.com.

Latest Posts