Local nonprofit uses horses as new approach to therapy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You’ve probably never thought of horses being good for your mental health. There’s something called equine therapy and you can get it right here in Knoxville.

Two Step Revolution is a farm that specializes in an unconventional type of therapy. They use horses to help their clients achieve their personal mental health goals.

“We use horses in a bunch of different ways. We do everything from ground work which is just in hand so you’re not riding at all and then we also do what’s called adaptive vaulting which is one of my specialties that I also help instruct and that’s when you do dance and gymnastics on a moving horse.” said Allison Yeager, director of equestrian services and co-founder of Two Step Revolution.

This type of therapy is used when traditional forms of therapy are no longer working for a patient. This year, with so many people experiencing emotional stress due to the pandemic, they’ve seen a sharp rise in clients.

“We started with just a few clients and we are literally filled almost to the brim right now,” said Alicia Stewart, director of clinical services and co-founder.

“Horses don’t judge you, animals don’t judge you and sometimes when other therapies have not worked, we get a referral that says a patient is stuck or a client can’t get past something. And so we put together exercises on the horse and on the ground that help them move past where they are,” Stewart said.

The best part about equine therapy is it’s pandemic friendly. Sessions are held outdoors and clients can remain socially distanced from instructors.

Two Step Revolution is a non-profit that relies heavily on donations. All proceeds go back to the horses and reduced cost therapy sessions for clients.